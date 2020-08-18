A former Robert E. Lee Elementary School teacher is suing the school district for allegedly discriminating against her on the basis of sex.
Ashley Davis, a former second and fourth grade teacher at Lee, filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Winchester, according to the complaint.
Davis claims Tullahoma City Schools violated Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Tennessee Human Rights Act (THRA), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, per her complaint.
Background
The background of the case involves Davis’s reported use of a false address to enroll her child in the district’s special education pre-kindergarten program (SPED Pre-K).
According to the complaint, Davis, a Lynchburg resident, used her parents’ Tullahoma address for her child’s enrollment in the SPED Pre-K program on the advice of former special education teacher Amy Dodson and former SPED Assessment Coordinator Kim Adkins.
Davis’s child attended the SPED Pre-K program from 2017 to 2019. She began the process of enrolling her child in kindergarten in April of 2019.
According to the complaint, Davis asked her principal, Dr. Woody Dillehay, if she needed to change her child’s address to match her Lynchburg address on her child’s Individualized Education Plan (IEP). Dillehay told her the two addresses “were not connected.”
Davis consulted with Dodson and Adkins multiple times regarding the address listed on her child’s IEP, according to the complaint, including after visiting the main district office to enroll her child in kindergarten.
According to her child’s IEP, an assistant would be required to help her child with “mobility issues” through the school day. The SPED program agreed to provide this assistant, per the complaint.
The complaint then says then-Director of Schools John Carver learned that Davis’s child would require an assistant.
According to the suit, Davis was called into multiple meetings about her child’s IEP address, including a May 17, 2019, meeting with just her principal and Carver, as well as a second meeting May 20, 2019, with Carver, Dillehay, Dodson, Adkins, the Director of Special Education Tammy Hatfield and school attorney Clifton Miller.
Per the complaint, at the May 20 meeting, Carver then learned the costs of the assistant for Davis’s child.
“So roughly we are saying that this kid is costing our district $40,000,” Carver reportedly asked the room. The complaint adds that Carver said, “We cannot afford to let a $40,000 kid into our district.”
Carver was told by Miller that the practice of using a Tullahoma address to register out-of-district students was “widely known and permitted by school officials for a long time,” according to the complaint. He also told Dodson to “stop looking at this as a school and look at this as a business.”
Three days later, Davis was given two options: resign and keep her contractually-bound benefits or be fired for her “dishonesty.” Davis chose to resign and keep her benefits, per the complaint.
At the time, Hatfield said she was not aware of any residential requirements for students to attend the SPED Pre-K program and acknowledged the program had not been asking for proof of residency from families, according to the complaint. Hatfield also acknowledged a nonresident teacher who had a special needs child “would not be allowed to enroll is/her child in the Pre-K SPED program.”
Only “typically-developing students” of nonresident teachers were allowed into the program as “peer models,” according to Hatfield.
Davis’s situation prompted another teacher, Sarah Harwell, to self-report a similar circumstance to the district, per the complaint. Harwell used a fellow teacher’s address to register her child in the Pre-K SPED program. Harwell was then fired by the district, according the complaint.
Dodson was also fired for her involvement, per the complaint (Both Harwell and Dodson later sued TCS in civil suits and had their terminations reformed to resignations).
According to Davis’s complaint, however, all the male administrators knew about each circumstance, including Dillehay and East Lincoln Elementary School Principal Scott Hargrove, as well as the husband of the teacher whose address Harwell used to enroll her child in the Pre-K SPED program.
Violations per the complaint
According to Davis’s complaint, the district knew her child was a special needs child with an IEP at the time it asked her to resign. Further, Davis claims the district “constructively discharged [her] solely because of the cost it would incur based on her [child’s] special needs and his IEP.” This is a violation of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, according to the complaint.
The district also violated the Tennessee Human Rights Act by subjecting Davis to “disparate treatment” on the basis of her sex, as evidenced by the fact that only female employees of the district were either reprimanded or terminated, while all male employees involved were not reprimanded.
Through her attorney, Davis is seeking all wages she was entitled to but deprived of under state and federal law through the district’s actions, compensatory and punitive damages, attorney’s fees and any appropriate relief. She has demanded a jury hear her case.
Davis is represented by G. Brandon Hall and Jonathan A. Street of The Employment & Consumer Law Group, a Nashville-based legal firm.
TCS Attorney Clifton Miller told The News the district does not comment on ongoing litigation.