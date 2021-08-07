Former Wildcat, Kevin Nee, was recently awarded National Coach of the Year for boys’ gymnastics by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association. Nee gives all the glory to his junior high coach Randy Wilson.
After the awards were pushed back a whole year, Nee was finally presented the honor last week in Lincoln, Nebraska.
‘I guess you can say that he is my number one accomplishment in education,” Coach Wilson said.
“I was a gymnast in college and when I graduated I moved back here. I got asked ‘are you going to do a gymnastics team here’ and I hadn’t really thought about. I started a club and picked up [Nee] and about five or six other guys. Within a couple of years they won the state, and we had four guys get scholarships,” Coach Wilson said.
Starting gymnastics while in Junior high, Nee accomplished a life-time of memories. Nee graduated in 1973 and continued his gymnastics career at Jacksonville State University. After graduating college, Nee became a coach and teacher.
Nee has traveled to many places because of gymnastics.
“I would get a card from China, ‘Hey coach. - in China - got lost in Red Square’. He got into a club down in Louisiana and started traveling the world. Then they started traveling from Baton Rouge to Japan to China to Germany. He even went over to Holland and coached their Olympic team for four weeks,” Coach Wilson added.
“How do you get there? Hard work and dedication. He has never forgotten,” Coach Wilson added.
Nee was nominated by his peers in the Louisiana High School Coaches Association. Nee has a total of 26 Louisiana High School Athletic Association boys’ state titles and six girls’ state titles in gymnastics and has nine runner-up finishes. Nee also contributed to another state title as an assistant coach.
“I am just fortunate to be in the right place at the right time. There were 139 finalist there, several did not attend. The top eight coaches from 19 sports all across the nation all in different sports attended. I was in very good company,” Nee said.
Nee has now retired after 33 years of teaching and coaching at Baton Rouge High School.
“I am so proud of his success, and what he has done, how much he has done. World traveler, he has gone all over the world for gymnastics,” Coach Wilson added.
Nee said the award put the exclamation point on his storied career.
“I was totally blown away. Cindy (his wife) asked me what went through my head when my name was called, all I could think was 40 years. This was an exclamation point at the end of my career,” Kevin Nee said. “I have never worked a day in 40 year.”