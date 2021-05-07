Former Winchester Police Officer Tristan Delacruz remains in Coffee County Jail on a $1 million bond after being arrested Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln County on multiple sex-offense charges, including rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.
A Franklin County Grand Jury returned indictments Monday charging Delacruz, 28, with six counts of rape, six counts of sexual battery, two counts of domestic assault, one count of false imprisonment, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated assault.
With the assistance of the Lincoln County and Franklin County Sheriffs’ Departments, Delacruz was arrested Tuesday in Lincoln County. He was transported to the Franklin County Jail, where he was booked on a $1 million bond and later transferred to the Coffee County Jail where he remains today.
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation resulted in the indictment and arrest of the former police officer.
On October 2, 2020, 12th District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor requested the TBI to investigate Delacruz on sexual-assault allegations.
During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Delacruz as the individual responsible for multiple incidents of sexual assault in March 2020. He was subsequently released from his employment with the Winchester Police Department.
Delacruz was arrested for a third time in early November 2020 in connection with an assault incident, according to Franklin County Jail records.