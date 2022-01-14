The city of Tullahoma has officially set its election for Thursday, Aug. 4. At its Monday, Jan. 11 meeting, the board passed a measure setting the municipal election for the first Thursday in August and authorizing city staff to notify the Coffee County Election Commission of such.
On the ballot this year will be four aldermanic positions—those of Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks and Aldermen Daniel Berry, Rupa Blackwell and Sernobia McGee. McGee and Blanks had their terms extended by one year last year when the board shifted its election cycle from three-year terms and annual elections to biennial elections for four-year terms to sync up with the general election cycle calendar. Both aldermen would have faced a reelection campaign last year had the board not shifted its cycle.
According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, in order to facilitate the full shift to the four-year terms, three candidates on the ballot will be elected to four-year terms, while the fourth-place finisher—the candidate with the lowest number of votes—will be elected to a two-year term. The one-time two-year term will sync that seat for reelection with Aldermen Jenna Amacher and Robin Dunn’s seats as well as the mayor’s spot in 2024.
At this time, only one of the four aldermen who will come up for reelection in 2024 has announced their intent to run for reelection. Sernobia McGee announced the first week of January that she would run for another term as aldermen in 2022 after “much prayer and wise counsel.”
Another aldermanic hopeful not already on the board is Linda Periut Johnson, who announced her intent to run for alderman in early October.
While McGee and Johnson announced their candidacies early, no aldermanic candidate may pick up qualifying petitions until early February, per election commission rules. Those looking to throw their hats into the ring may do so starting Monday, Feb. 7.