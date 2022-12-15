An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents and fire investigators into a residential fire in McMinnville has resulted in the indictment and arrest of four people from Warren County.

On July 21 of this year, with the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, TBI agents and fire investigators responded to a residential fire reported at 96 McGregor Road in the Rock Island area of Warren County. According to reports about the blaze, the call of the fire went out about 4 a.m. that morning. Fire-fighters battled the wind and lightning from a summer thunderstorm but were unable to save the structure which was deemed a total loss. There was also reportedly an injury associated with the blaze.