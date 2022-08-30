A fourth alleged ‘threat’ to local schools in a week ended with a 15-year-old being arrested on juvenile charges Friday for allegedly threatening to bring his AK-47 and shoot up the school.
The student at Coffee County Central High School made the alleged statement in a text message that was intercepted by the school resource officer and an investigation was launched to see if there was any veracity to the threat.
The unnamed youth allegedly texted, “Going to bring my AK47 to school and shoot it up.”
The student was immediately arrested and has been formally charged and was transported to juvenile detention center awaiting his court date, according to the sheriff’s department.
“The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office takes these matters very seriously and has a zero tolerance stance. We will continuously work with the Coffee County school system on these type of investigations to ensure the safety of our children and schools,” the sheriff’s department said in its statement on the incident.
This text that landed the 15-year-old in juvenile custody comes on the heels of a 16-year-old Franklin County youth who was charged at the beginning of last week when he allegedly made a threat to shoot up the school using a fake Twitter account.
The threat by the Franklin County youth prompted absentee issues within the Coffee County School System as the incident spread amongst parents on social media, prompting panic. Parents in that case were warned that holding out students that Monday – after the youth making the threat had been arrested – would be considered one of their parent-sponsored absence days and would not be considered excused. There were no similar spikes in Tullahoma. However, early last week students at THS were evacuated when a bomb threat was made. They were allowed to return after nothing was found during a sweep of the campus.
Then, on Thursday, in the lead up to the annual Coffee Pot game between Tullahoma and Coffee County another possible threat was investigated. However, in the case of the Aug. 25 incident, investigators determined the threat was simply a discussion between students about the past events and was not a threat of violence. There was a higher law enforcement presence at the Coffee Pot game Friday night.
Given the incidents, the sheriff’s department is looking to recoup funds that are being spent on investigating and prosecuting such threats. Specifically, they are seeking that the parents of the 16-year-old Franklin County teen who made the original shooting threat last week have to reimburse lawmen for the time they spent working with federal agents to subpoena internet records and locate the teen.