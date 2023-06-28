FC Nuisance law.JPG

A controversial proposed “nuisance law,” geared to get owners to clean up their unkempt property, was defeated Monday by the Franklin County Commission in a 9-7 vote.

Voting against adopting the law were Commissioners Charles Keller, David Eldridge, Grant Benere, Glenn Summers, David Kelley, Lydia Curtis Johnson, Carolyn Wiseman, Scottie Riddle and Dale Schultz.

