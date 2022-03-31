The Finance Committee in neighboring Franklin County is recommending pay increases for county commissioners since they haven’t received a pay hike in more than 20 years.
The committee unanimously agreed on the recommendation at its March 2 meeting, and the issue will go before the full County Commission when it meets at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Courthouse.
The committee had asked Committee Member David Eldridge, also a county commissioner, to compare what Franklin County elected leaders make to other counties.
At present, Franklin County commissioners get $300 per month, plus $15 per each meeting they attend.
Franklin County highway commissioners get a flat $450 per month while Franklin County Board of Education members get a flat $325 per month.
In Bedford County, its commissioners get a flat $512 per month.
In Lincoln County, they get a flat $423.15 per month.
Coffee County commissioners are at the bottom of the list with base pay at $150. However, they get $75 for each meeting they attend.
Tullahoma aldermen get a flat base amount of $391.83 per month.
City of Winchester council members get $300 in base pay, plus $15 per each meeting they attend.
The Franklin County Finance Committee is recommending the county commissioner base pay be increased from $300 to $400 per month and the per-meeting amount be increased from $15 to $20.
Eldridge said that although a pay increase is on the table, it’s an election year, and all county commissioner positions are up for grabs.