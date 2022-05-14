Once every five years, Franklin County has a property appraisal, and the extensive process to calculate what the new values are for 2022 has been completed.
In the next few days, property owners will receive notification in the mail titled “Assessment Change Notice,” according to Property Assessor Bruce Spencer.
It is not a tax bill. Spencer said the notice depicts property market value, determined by the Tennessee Department of Property Assessment during the county-wide revaluation program.
Property taxes are determined by applying the local tax rate to the assessment for each property.
The tax rate is determined by each city and county governing body based on budgetary needs.
State law requires that, in the year of reappraisal, each taxing jurisdiction must establish a tax rate referred to as the “certified tax rate,” which will generate the same total revenue as the previous year, preventing governments from increasing revenue due to a reappraisal.
The local governing body may, however, pass a tax increase by adopting a tax rate higher than the certified rate, but a public hearing must be held with the advertised intent of exceeding the certified rate to do so.
Traditionally, as property values increase, the certified tax rate is a lesser amount than the tax rate from the previous budget year. If government leaders opt to remain with the previous year’s tax rate after a reappraisal, it is a property tax increase.
Property owners with agricultural, forest or open-space land may be eligible for relief under what is commonly called the Greenbelt Law. This law allows certain land to be taxed based on its present use instead of market value.
The “Use Value” appraisal will usually be less than the “Market Value” appraisal. Property owners should contact the county assessor of property for assistance in filling out the “Greenbelt” application.
State law provides for property tax relief to certain low-income homeowners age 65 or older, certain permanently and totally disabled homeowners and certain disabled veterans.
Property owners should contact the county trustee at 931-967-2962 for details on the property tax relief programs.
The property assessor and his staff will be available to discuss the new appraisals with the property owners who have questions or who disagree with their new values.
“If you plan to visit the Assessor’s Office, we ask that you please call ahead for an appointment, although this is not mandatory for the informal hearings,” Spencer said.
The property assessor’s phone number is 931-967-3869.
Property owners still in disagreement with the new appraisal after the meeting with the Assessor’s Office may then appeal to the County Board of Equalization.
The Board of Equalization will meet June 1-14 to allow property owners who disagree with the new appraisal an opportunity to offer evidence supporting what they believe the actual value of their property to be.
Property owners still dissatisfied with their appraisal after meeting with the County Board of Equalization may then appeal to the State Board of Equalization.