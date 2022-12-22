The Franklin County Board of Education is hiring the Tennessee School Boards Association to narrow the field in its search for a new school system director following Stanley Bean’s recent announcement that he will not be seeking a contract extension.
Bean told the board on Nov. 14 that his contract expires on June 30, 2023, and he does not wish to continue working in the position beyond then.
The board unanimously approved on Nov. 21 to go with a $6,200 search package instead of a more costly one at $11,500 that would have the TSBA conducting additional public meetings.
The board has called on the TSBA in previous director searches and agreed the state agency has a far-reaching impact on attracting candidates from a nationwide field.
The TSBA offers three search plans:
— One for $3,000 that incudes publishing a descriptive brochure and distributing the search information to superintendent and principals organizations, colleges and universities and other state school-board associations. The service also includes advertising the job opening on the internet, receiving credentials from candidates and providing the material to the School Board.
— A second service for $6,200 that includes all the services in the $3,000 option but focuses on recruiting candidates who meet the board’s criteria. The package involves responding to inquiries about the vacancy, conducting credential and reference checks, scheduling interview dates with finalists, notifying candidates who were not selected as finalists, providing interview guides for the board, assisting the board with contract issues and negotiating with the finalist and providing an online survey and reporting the results to the board.
— A more extensive search service for $11,500 that provides all the services from the first two options but adds conducting employee and community meetings, conducting individual interviews with each board member, reporting the results from community meetings and an online survey to the board and recommending the criteria to be adopted by the board.
Board Chair CleiJo Walker recommended the board consider the middle-ground option. She said that the $11,500 package is more expensive because the TSBA would be handling the community meetings which the board could do.
“We can do that type of thing on our own,” she said.
Walker said the second plan would meet what the board wants to accomplish.
Board Member Sara Liechty agreed.
“I think Plan 2 meets our needs,” she said, adding it’s more comprehensive than the first option and would allow the board to reach out to the most-qualified candidates.
Liechty then motioned for the board to adopt the $6,200 search package, and her move was seconded by Sandy Schultz. The board then gave its unanimous approval.
Bean, who has been the system’s director for the past five years, turned 68 on Nov. 14. He said he’s at retirement age, and education law changes, stemming from the state level, have swayed him into pursuing retirement.
The COVID-19 pandemic plagued academic performance nationwide, and Tennessee is taking action to address shortfalls in the educational field.
Bean referred to the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act, which was passed in January 2021, and says third-grade students who score below “proficient” on their reading test scores could be held back if they don't attend summer school or commit to a year of intensive tutoring.
He said the uncertainty about how students would be required to make up lost ground is presenting school systems and educators with extremely difficult challenges.
Another issue complicating the picture, Bean said, is changes being made in the school funding program at the state level.
The Legislature has passed the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act, or TISA, which sets a base funding rate of $6,860 per pupil, then distributes additional funding for students who are from economically disadvantaged families, have unique learning needs or live in rural or impoverished communities.
Bean said the funding formula has many uncertainties, and even though the School Board was discussing some kind of bonus or pay increase for employees on Nov. 14, no commitment could be made because what the system might receive is unclear.
He used an example that if he were to stay on another year, it would be more difficult for a new director to come in after him, and his successor would have lost ground in becoming familiar with the complicated changes in the educational field.
Bean said it would be better for a new director to be on board when the new changes go into effect next year so that person can become familiar with the issues from the outset, leading to less confusion.