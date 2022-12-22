Franklin County hiring

Director of Schools Stanley Bean pays tribute to outgoing School Board Member Christine Hopkins during a recent meeting. Bean has decided not to seek a contract extension, and the School Board is calling on the Tennessee School Boards Association to assist in searching for his replacement. 

 Brian Justice photo

The Franklin County Board of Education is hiring the Tennessee School Boards Association to narrow the field in its search for a new school system director following Stanley Bean’s recent announcement that he will not be seeking a contract extension.

Bean told the board on Nov. 14 that his contract expires on June 30, 2023, and he does not wish to continue working in the position beyond then.