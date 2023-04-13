2A - nuisance law.jpg

Franklin County is moving closer with caution toward adopting a “nuisance law” geared to get landowners to clean up their unkempt property.

The Legislative Committee on April 6 discussed forwarding a resolution for the County Commission to consider at its April 17 meeting. However, committee members agreed more details need to be worked through so that the new law does not overstep its intended target areas, infringing on the rights of property owners.