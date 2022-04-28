Commercial renewable-energy facilities will not be allowed in Franklin County, based on a County Commission decision to deny them.
Two energy-development companies had expressed interest in establishing solar farms in Franklin County, and the Regional Planning Commission was fielding input on whether to change zoning regulations that would have allowed them.
However, recent opposition about the potential impacts stemming from large-scale solar farms covering several hundred acres prompted the commission to take action Monday that prohibits such large commercial operations.
The commission’s vote included 15 against allowing commercial renewable-energy facilities, none in favor, and Commissioner Helen Stapleton abstaining from voting on the issue.
A resolution the commission approved initially called for a six-month ban. However, the commission amended the resolution to say “indefinitely.”
Commissioner Greg King said six months was selected because the entire commission is up for election in August, and a new commission could not be bound by a previous commission’s action.
However, Commissioner Eddie Clark said commissions routinely amend previous action, and how the commission voted on Monday could be rescinded by a later commission.
The full commission then agreed to make the ban indefinite.
Commissioner Michelle Earle, who holds the Sixth District, Seat B position representing Decherd, said residents in her district are opposed to the large-scale solar farms.
“My constituents said they don’t want it,” she said.
Commissioner David Kelley said changing the zoning to allow large-scale solar farms could “open the door” for non-compatible operations in what had previously been agricultural districts.
“They can do anything — a nuclear plant,” he said.
The resolution says that county commissioners are concerned about the ramifications of commercial renewable-energy-production facilities attempting to locate in Franklin County.
The list includes solar and wind farms that “consume large amounts of arable or potentially industrial or residential land, and the long-term effects of such facilities are still undetermined.”
The resolution also says that the employment and economic benefits of such facilities are negligible, and the county does have zoning that allows renewable-energy facilities only when they are wholly owned and operated by utility companies. It adds that the zoning also allows renewable-energy production for private use on private land.
The resolution says that Franklin County does have renewable energy with the Tims Ford hydroelectric dam.
It concludes by saying: “The Board of County Commissioners of Franklin County is of the opinion that commercial renewable-energy facilities would not benefit the citizens of Franklin County … such changes would not be welcomed.”
The Planning Commission discussed the issue at its March 29 meeting with some residents saying they have mixed feelings about how solar farms could visually impact surrounding property.
Silicon Ranch Corp., based in Nashville, has proposed a solar-farm project near the Scenic View Golf Course on Highway 127.
Cypress Creek Renewables, a national company with offices in Asheville and Durham in North Carolina and in San Francisco and Santa Monica in California, has proposed a solar-farm project on property behind South Middle School, near Cowan.
Earle had said that residents in her district were not in favor of any solar projects due to the visual aesthetics of large solar facilities. She added that how the county would benefit from them is uncertain, and what the lasting effects on adjacent property would be is also questionable.
“Overall, a majority of the residents expressed they did not want solar farms allowed in Franklin County,” Earle said on her Facebook page.
She said the Planning Commission has done a great job to make sure all questions, comments and concerns are being addressed.
CleiJo Walker, School Board chair, had expressed that she has the same concerns as Earle and also has concerns about property values for land adjacent to the solar projects.
Barbara Finney, Franklin County’s Sixth District, Seat A commissioner, also from Decherd, echoed Earle and Walker’s concerns.
Ben Manuel, Cypress Creek Renewables’ associate director of development, had said his company would be taking steps to protect the aesthetic appearance around the solar-farm area.
He said screening could be placed at the boundaries with adjoining property, and vegetative landscaping could be used to block the view of the solar panels. He added that Cypress Creek has been working with landscape architects to determine a type of screening that could be used along roadways and larger screening that could be placed around residential property.
Manuel said the screening would differ case by case, depending on the project location and what specifically is needed to achieve a desired aesthetic result.
Gina Brown, director of economic and community development for Silicon Ranch Corp., said her company would be doing similar screening on its projects and would be working with surrounding property owners to address their concerns.