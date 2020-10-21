A 30-year-old man remains in the Franklin County Jail on a $100,000 bond in connection with an alleged aggravated sexual battery incident involving a grade-school-aged child.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports say that Christopher Caleb Cole, 151 Harris Chapel Dr., is charged with aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated sexual exploitation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of community corrections in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred.
Cole is to appear in court on the sexual battery, sexual exploitation and drug charges at 8 a.m. on Dec. 14 and was scheduled to appear at 8 a.m. on Tuesday for the violation-of-community-corrections charge, reports said.
He was arrested on Sept. 23 after deputies had talked with a woman in the Sheriff’s Office lobby in reference to a child possibly being sexually assaulted by a man, reports said.
The woman said she had silenced the man’s alarm on his cellphone and noticed the phone’s photo gallery being open, including naked pictures of women, reports said, adding that she found pictures of the child with the man.
Investigator George Dyer was contacted, and the woman went to his office to discuss the case.
Dyer and another deputy went to a residence at Harris Chapel Drive to speak with a man who came out of the residence and complied with given orders, reports said.
Dyer read the man his Miranda rights, and the man said he understood them, reports said.
Dyer then asked the man if he had in any way touched the child, and he stated he had not, reports said.
Dyer asked him again, then the man confessed to some of the sexual activities involved in the pictures, reports said.
The man gave consent, written and verbally, to search the residence where narcotics and the paraphernalia were recovered, reports said, adding that the man was then transferred to the investigator building for an interview.
Deputies received a written statement from the woman who had viewed the pictures, reports said, and Dyer made a Department of Children’s Services referral on behalf of the child.
The woman also stated she would be securing an order of protection against the man, reports said.