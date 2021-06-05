With the four-year county government election cycle approaching in 2022, Franklin County Mayor David Alexander has opted not to seek a second term.
Alexander told the Herald Chronicle Tuesday that he will soon be 70 years old, and he and wife Cile want to take more time to enjoy life.
“I’m at a stage in life where I want to wake up in the morning and do what David Alexander wants to do,” he said. “My wife and I are in good health, and there’s places we want to go and things we want to do.
“I don’t know, I might even hike the Appalachian Trail.”
Alexander said that “everything has a season, and I’ve had mine.”
He said his not seeking re-election is an opportunity for others to step up and strive to contribute to county government.
Alexander said several other county government positions may be “up for grabs,” and it’s a chance for those who are interested to give it a try and run for office.