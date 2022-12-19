The Franklin County School System’s student information specialist/attendance director is free on a $2,500 bond after being arrested late Sunday night and charged with driving under the influence.
Sheriff’s Office reports said Delinda Kay McDonald was arrested just before midnight near the Myers-Riva Lake roads intersection. She was booked into the Franklin County Jail and released at 2:43 a.m. Monday with a March 9, 2023, General Sessions Court date scheduled.
Franklin County Director of Schools Stanley Bean said he couldn’t immediately comment on the situation involving McDonald.
“I still have no information on my employee,” he said. “Until I have received something from someone who actually makes a charge, I can't comment.”
Reports said that Cpl. Daniel Wiseman was traveling on Bible Crossing Road toward Highway 130 behind a white sport-utility vehicle that was traveling about 25 mph in a 40-mph zone. Reports said the deputy followed the vehicle for a short time and noticed it cross the double-yellow line on Bible Crossing Road, shortly before Myers Road.
Reports said the vehicle turned on Myers Road, traveling in the wrong lane for several feet before coming back into its appropriate lane.
Wiseman initiated a traffic stop just before Riva Lake Road and approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, and he informed the woman why he had stopped her, reports said, adding that he noticed an odor of suspected alcohol coming from inside the vehicle.
Reports said the driver stepped out of the vehicle, and a suspected alcohol odor was also present.
A field sobriety test was initiated, and the driver could not follow the deputy’s instructions, reports said, adding that she would not perform a test requiring her to stand on one leg.
Reports said McDonald was placed under arrest for DUI, and a search warrant was obtained to gather a blood sample.