Delinda Kay McDonald

The Franklin County School System’s student information specialist/attendance director is free on a $2,500 bond after being arrested late Sunday night and charged with driving under the influence.

Sheriff’s Office reports said Delinda Kay McDonald was arrested just before midnight near the Myers-Riva Lake roads intersection. She was booked into the Franklin County Jail and released at 2:43 a.m. Monday with a March 9, 2023, General Sessions Court date scheduled.