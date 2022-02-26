After a year-long investigation, the Tennessee Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights has found that the Franklin County School System had Civil Rights Act of 1964 violations at two schools.
However, the OCR found insufficient evidence that Franklin County High School’s mascot, fight song or other symbols had created or sustained a racially hostile environment.
The investigation by the state consisted of interviews with students, administrators, principals, teachers and other staff members in the School System.
The probe concluded that several incidents of racial harassment occurred at Franklin County High School and North Middle School, and those incidents have led to the existence of a racially hostile environment.
The state’s investigation says, at times, black students were repeatedly called the “N” word by white students. The investigation also determined the district was notified about the incidents but failed to take action to prevent them from happening again.
Shanae Williams, a former FCHS student who has been active in the complaint process, said the findings are in line with what those who supported the investigation have been maintaining.
“I think it definitely shows what we were saying all along,” she said, adding that the findings truly reveal that racially charged incidences have occurred within the School System.
However, Williams said the incidences have happened at all the system’s schools.
“It’s not just a minor issue,” she said, referring to how widespread she deems the problem is.
She then referred to taking corrective action.
“I hope this will be handled in a proper way,” Williams said, then referring to the OCR. “I’m just glad they came back with a real answer.”
Director of Schools Stanley Bean said corrective action will be taken to eliminate the problems. He said it was disappointing to hear that racial incidences have occurred, but the objective now is to change the environment so that they do not happen again.
He said comparisons will be made to other high schools and universities to learn the best approaches toward taking corrective measures, and the School System will be working closely with the Department of Education to ensure it is on the right track.
“We will move forward, but it’s going to take some time,” he said. “It’s not a quick fix.”
Bean said he was pleased that the FCHS Rebel mascot was not deemed to be racially hostile. A controversy developed in 2020 about removing the symbol. However, the School Board voted to retain it.
“We’re very glad to hear that there was no evidence that showed the mascot or fight song or any of the other symbols were creating a racially hostile environment,” Bean said, referring to the findings of the investigation.
He said the Department of Education is willing to give the School System time to work through the process.
The complaint summary says that once a school has notice of a racially hostile environment, it has a legal duty to take reasonable steps to eliminate it.
Examples of possible elements of appropriate responsive action include imposition of disciplinary measures, development and dissemination of a policy prohibiting racial harassment, provision of grievance or complaint procedures, implementation of racial-awareness training, and providing counseling for the victims of racial harassment.
Bean said the School System will be working with its legal counsel to comply with the Department of Education’s requirements.
The state’s documents say that if neither party submits an appeal within 15 days, the state will contact the district to discuss developing a resolution agreement.
“We’re going to work on creating more policies or better policies to address civil rights complaints. And it’s needed. It’s very much needed,” Bean was quoted as saying in a WSMV Nashville News Channel 4 report.
Williams was quoted as saying she was not surprised about the Rebel mascot not being classified as a Civil Rights Act violation because of what has occurred in the past.
“We’re in Tennessee,” she told WSMV. “They fought tooth and nail to keep confederate symbols, even in the capitol. So I wasn’t very surprised they found nothing wrong with confederate ties to a school.”
However, Williams said the state’s investigation shows progress.
“At this time, we do have a small win,” she said. “I feel like with the progression we’ve made, we’ve got to keep it hot. We’ve got to be represented.”