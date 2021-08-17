An arrest has been made following an ongoing investigation by school resource officers and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigators into a threat made against the Franklin County school system.
According to Franklin County Sheriff Office Public Information Officer Chris Guess, charges were filed on Sunday against a suspect concerning threats of violence to the School System. The name of the suspect was not provided at the time of writing.
Guess said the investigation revealed that the suspect does not attend any Franklin County school.
“The situation has been addressed and resolved through the legal system,” Guess said. “If anyone has any further information regarding the matter, you are asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-962-0123 or 931-967-2331.”
Further information will be added to this story as it becomes available.