A Franklin County School resource officer’s employment has been terminated after he was charged with driving under the influence and being in possession of a weapon at the time.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Adam W. McKinney, who was an SRO at Sewanee Elementary School, was charged with a DUI Tuesday, March 1, just before 8 p.m. after Winchester police noticed an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup truck failing to maintain its position in lanes on the road. He was later released from his duties with the sheriff’s office, according to Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Guess.
Winchester police reports said when the vehicle was pulled over, the driver’s breath appeared to smell of alcohol, and his speech was slurred. Field sobriety tests were also given, which the man failed to pass, reports said. While reaching for the pickup’s glove box to get credentials, the man told police it contained a loaded firearm, reports said. The firearm was logged into evidence.
Reports said the man consented to a breath-alcohol test, which registered his blood-alcohol concentration at 0.139 percent, which is above the Tennessee 0.08 legal limit.
The incident marks the second time in just over two months that a Franklin County SRO was arrested for a DUI with employment being terminated.
Mary Ellen Stoltzfus, who served as an SRO at Cowan Elementary School, was arrested for a DUI on Dec. 21, 2021, and was later released from her duties, sheriff’s office reports said.