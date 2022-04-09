A proposed pay hike for Franklin County commissioners has failed in a split vote.
The commission voted 9-7 on March 21 not to give a $100-per-month pay increase. The last pay increase for county commissioners was more than 20 years ago.
Commissioners against the pay hike included Adam Casey, Carolyn Wiseman, Scottie Riddle, Greg King, Michelle Earle, Angie Fuller, David Kelley, Gene Snead Jr. and Lydia Curtis Johnson.
Supporting the pay increase were Dale Schultz, Eddie Clark, Johnny Hughes, Helen Stapleton, Barbara Finney, David Eldridge and Glenn Summers.
Eldridge, a Finance Committee member, had been asked to make comparisons to other government entities about where their compensation stands in line with what Franklin County commissioners are receiving.
The Finance Committee, at its March meeting, recommended the County Commission consider the pay increase because commissioners haven’t received a hike in more than two decades.
Eldridge said commissioners incur expenses and shouldn’t have to go in a financial hole just to serve.
However, Casey said he couldn’t support the raise.
“Until our mailboxes are full from taxpayers saying we’re doing an awesome job, I can’t in good faith vote myself a raise,” he said, adding that the additional money required to adjust pay could be given to children in need.
Riddle, who is also on the Finance Committee, echoed Casey’s assessment.
“If you’re doing it for the money, you’re doing it for the wrong reasons,” he said.
Riddle said there was some confusion about how the vote had gone during the Finance Committee’s meeting. He explained he was attending the meeting via Zoom teleconferencing and had stepped away when the committee verbally agreed to forward the issue for the commission to consider.
Riddle said he was against the pay raise then and continues to maintain that stance.
Clark said the raise would not be going to current commissioners, and he wasn’t voting for a personal pay hike because he is not running for re-election as a commissioner. He added that it’s been 20 years since the commissioners had a pay hike and the prior one also involved a 20-year time frame.
According to Eldridge’s research, Franklin County commissioners get $300 per month, plus $15 per each meeting they attend.
Franklin County highway commissioners get a flat $450 per month while Franklin County Board of Education members get a flat $325 per month.
In Bedford County, its commissioners get a flat $512 per month.
In Lincoln County, they get a flat $423.15 per month.
Coffee County commissioners are at the bottom of the list with base pay at $150. However, they get $75 for each meeting they attend.
Tullahoma aldermen get a flat base amount of $391.83 per month.
City of Winchester council members get $300 in base pay, plus $15 per each meeting they attend.
In addition to recommending the commissioner base pay be increased from $300 to $400, the Finance Committee recommended the per-meeting amount be increased from $15 to $20.
Eldridge had said that although a pay increase was on the table, it’s an election year, and all county commissioner positions are up for grabs.