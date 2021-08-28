Students at Franklin County High School got a couple of days out of class this past week after a lightning bolt fried some electrical systems at the school.
A lightning strike took out an electrical breaker box, cutting off power service at Franklin County High School and causing on-campus classes to be halted on Monday and Tuesday.
Director of Schools Stanley Bean said that the lightning strike occurred Friday evening when no one was in the building.
“We were fortunate,” he said, referring to how no one was at hand when the incident occurred.
Bean said service was cut off to half the building on the section toward the FCHS gymnasium. He said the school’s electrical demand is high enough that backup power generators could not be used to allow classes to be held on-campus.
Bean said one good aspect about the situation is that high school students have become used to using computers from their homes to participate in classes. He added that because of the virtual-learning format, school has been in session and no make-up days will be required.
Bean said the electrical work was completed Tuesday so that on-campus classes resumed on Wednesday.
However, that didn't happen as FCHS was closed Thursday due to an electrical repair taking longer than expected. The school reopened Friday after repairs were finished.
Bean said a similar situation occurred last year and an outage then took longer than expected to be repaired when an electrical system part could not be delivered in a timely manner.
Bean said that for some unknown reason, FCHS has been plagued by lightning strikes that have occasionally caused power outages over the years.