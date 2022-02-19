A man picked the wrong time to freak out when he reportedly lost his cool right in front of the Tullahoma police station.
The suspect, Richard Hickman, 22, is charged with resisting arrest, public intoxication, evading arrest, tampering with evidence and possession of methamphetamine.
His charges come after a police officer noticed something amiss as he was standing outside police headquarters on West Grundy Street.
“I could hear them screaming and cursing at each other,” the officer said, noting the driver began driving erratically as they neared the station with someone in the car yelling out ‘the police are right there.’”
Police took after the suspicious vehicle and pulled it over on Chestnut Alley. That’s when the female driver got out and came running toward police while the male passenger bolted and ran away from officers. The woman asked officers to help her, while the suspect began trying to dispose of drugs as he ran away. Officers gave chase and were able to catch him a short distance later. They reportedly found a small amount of drugs still on his person and discovered he smelled of alcohol and marijuana.
During her statement, the female driver said Hickman began “freaking out” at one point and had attempted to open the door while the car was still in motion. The fact they were just passing police headquarters when he had his come apart was likely coincidental.