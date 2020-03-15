Even though Tullahoma City Schools are closed an extra three days this spring due to COVID-19, Tullahoma children will not go without food.
The school nutrition department announced Sunday evening that it would offer free meals to all children up to age 18 Monday through Wednesday. Both breakfast and lunch will be offered, according to Angela Cardwell, the director of the nutrition department.
We will be open for all kids 0-18 tomorrow morning. Schedule below @TCSPublic @JackTFarrar @BelAire_Bees @WMS_BOBCATS @HerreraCindy15 @TravisBaileyMo5 @ScottHargrove4 @DeanRoseTHS @MaryGilbertTN @Woody_Dillehay @Jennifer__Myers @TullahomaNews @IsErinThere @ClintEpley pic.twitter.com/fp9HspJE5t— Angela Cardwell-Nutrition Director @TCSPublic, SNS (@AngCardwell82) March 15, 2020
"We are ready and excited to be here for our students and families," she said. "My amazing crew didn’t hesitate to respond to helping get out and help our community. We are here to serve."
Cardwell and her crew are also taking "every precaution" they can to ensure the safety of those needing the meals and preparing them.
The Starvation Salvation Station (S3) truck will be making the rounds to several apartment complexes in town, including Ada Ferrell Garden Apartments, Eastgate Apartments, Tullahoma Village Apartments and Southgate. There will also be "drive-thru pickup" stations set up at five of the district's seven schools.
Pickup locations will be located at Jack T. Farrar, East Lincoln and Bel-Aire Elementary schools, West Middle School and Tullahoma High School.
Breakfast hours at the drive-thru pickup locations are 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., while lunch hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The child must be present at the time of pickup, and drivers will not have to exit their vehicles. The meal will be brought out to them.
Cardwell said children are not required to visit the school for which they are zoned; instead, they can visit whatever location they want if they need a meal.
Cardwell also told The News that meals for adults are also available at a reduced cost, just like during the summer feeding program.
Adult meals cost $2.25 for breakfast and $4 for lunch.
For more information, check out the informational flyer below or visit Tullahoma City Schools Nutrition Department on Facebook.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.