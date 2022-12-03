TN+DOE+logo.png

The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE), in partnership with Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF), is opening up an opportunity for parents to order free at-home reading resources this winter for any of their children in grades K-2.

Through this partnership, TDOE and GELF want to encourage at-home reading practice to help young learners become stronger readers outside of the classroom. Based on if a child is in kindergarten, 1st or 2nd grade, they will receive the At-Home Decodable Book Series, which contains 20+ exciting stories full of sounds and words to practice, and age-appropriate, high-quality books from Scholastic.