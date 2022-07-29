Starting school this year, Coffee County, Tullahoma and Manchester City Schools students will now have to pay for their meals unless they qualify for free or reduced meals for the 2022-23 school year.
The federal government allowed schools to offer free meals to all students during the pandemic, but Congress did not extend this benefit for next school year.
Four Tullahoma schools still qualify for free breakfast and lunch through CEP (Community Eligibility Provision). These schools are Bel-Aire Elementary, Jack T Farrar, East Lincoln Elementary, and East Middle School.
Robert E. Lee, West Middle, and Tullahoma High School must return to Free/Reduced and Paid meals. Families that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals must apply to receive them and students will still be qualified for free meals through SNAP and TANF benefits. Meal pricing is as follows for these three schools:
Breakfast - $1.25
Lunch - $2 at REL
$2.50 at WMS
$3.00 at THS
The online application process for free and reduced-price meals is now live and can be accessed at www.tcsedu.net in the school nutrition department link. You may print and bring your application to the TCS Administration Office at 510 South Jackson St, attention Angela Cardwell- Director of Nutrition.
Applications will also be sent home with every child at these three schools the first week of school. Please call 931-454-2604 with any further questions.