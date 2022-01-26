Actor Garrett Hedlund was arrested in Winchester Saturday night and charged with public intoxication after a dispute with a business owner, according to police reports.
He was taken to Franklin County Jail and released on $2,100 bond and is to appear in General Sessions Court on March 28, reports said.
Hedlund’s films include “Troy,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Eragon,” “Death Sentence,” “Tron: Legacy,” “Country Song,” “On the Road,” Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Unbroken,” “Pan,” “Mudbound,” and “Triple Frontier.”
Police reports said patrol units were dispatched to 128 First Ave. N.W. in Winchester about 11 p.m. Saturday on a disturbance call.
Reports said dispatchers had advised police that William Lee, who operates a business out of a residence at the location, reported that a man, later identified as Hedlund, 37, was allegedly intoxicated and banging on the rear door of the establishment.
Officer Scott Snyder and Sgt. Josh Glover arrived at the scent and reportedly approached Hedlund near the rear door of the building.
Reports said Hedlund appeared to be intoxicated, and his breath allegedly smelled of alcohol. Lawmen maintain Hedlund was allegedly slurring his words and continued placing his hands in his pockets after being told not to.
“Due to Hedlund being uncooperative with our orders, I patted him down and put him in handcuffs to detain him for safety,” Snyder said in his report. “While placing Hedlund in handcuffs, he tensed his arms and pulled away from Sgt. Glover who was attempting to grab one of his arms.”
Hedlund stated he was trying to get his items back that he left inside with Lee, reports said, adding that he also said he was trying to get to Nashville.
Snyder reportedly talked with Lee who stated he did not open the door because Hedlund appeared to be intoxicated, and he believed Hedlund to be a danger to himself and others.
Lee said Hedlund had tried to jump out of a vehicle earlier in the day and assaulted him, reports said, adding that Lee also said Hedlund allegedly assaulted him by kicking him in the groin and had swung at him.
Reports said Lee did not wish to pursue criminal charges against Hedlund.
Lee gave officers Hedlund's items which were later booked in as property at the jail, reports said.
Lee's information was reportedly processed through the dispatch center, and personnel there said he had a local warrant for failure to appear in court in Franklin County. Lee was then placed under arrest for the warrant, reports said.
During the investigation, Snyder determined Hedlund allegedly was intoxicated, was a danger to himself or others and caused unreasonable annoyance within the vicinity. At that time, Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the jail.