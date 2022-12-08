During a Coffee County Capital Outlay meeting Dec. 1, Commissioner and Sheriff Department Captain Frank Watkins clarified that it was not members of county law enforcement who accidentally shot the steel building behind the Coffee County Jail’s shooting range.
The incident was brought up during a discussion concerning the location of a new county animal shelter that was designated to be located nearby.
Watkins said that Tennessee Highway Patrol uses the range for practice and re-certifications. This time, however, troopers had configured their lines of fire at a cross angle to the half-moon berm behind the targets.
Some of these arrant rounds pulled high and hit the upper left corner of the Southern Waste building. About five or six bullet holes were reported. According to Watkins the state agreed to compensate the company for the damages and the business owners were satisfied with the offer.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the damage following the THP’s time on the range.
According to commissioners in attendance of the meeting, the incident adds to the reasons why the designated site is an unsuitable location for the shelter. Chairman of Capital Outlay Dennis Hunt, who opposed the site initially, said that the industrial traffic and high flow of public traffic mixing with industrial traffic would be dangerous.
Commissioner Jimmy Hollandsworth said that the impact of the gun range and its proximity to a shelter location was not disclosed during the initial discussion.
Hunt said the initial resolution designating the property was rushed through by its proponents to beat the election.