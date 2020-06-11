When they opened their gas station and convenience store, Jeff and Jaie Damron knew they wanted to give back to the community in myriad ways.
One of the ways they’ve fulfilled that mission is through the advent of their “spirit pump,” which raises money for one local school. The pump was outfitted with a special wrap that proudly displayed support for Jack T. Farrar Elementary School for the first few months of the year.
After three months, the Damrons were able to raise $1,134 for the Farrar Frogs.
Farrar Principal Debbie Edens said the donation to her school was a welcome surprise.
“It’s really been cool,” Edens said. “Typically you think of fundraising as you have to solicit money. In this situation the Damron brothers came to me and said ‘We would like to do this for your school.’ We did literally nothing. They came to us and said they wanted to be supportive of the school. They have expected absolutely nothing in return. It’s been amazing.”
Jeff Damron said he was all too happy to help out in this way, as he is a former Farrar Frog himself.
“I went to Farrar, my brother went to Farrar; we live in the Farrar school district,” he told The News of the reason behind the pump.
Additionally, Jeff said there are multiple children and families who attend Farrar who stop at his station and patronize his convenience store.
He’s hoping he can replicate or even exceed that amount for another school soon. The next recipient of the spirit pump funds will be West Middle School.
Jeff said the pump will be shifted to its new West Middle theme in the fall. Soon after that, Jeff said it will be possible to assist East Lincoln Elementary School or Bel-Aire Elementary School.
Eventually, the goal is to help every single school in the district, with Tullahoma High School being the final beneficiary.
The pump is no different than any other gasoline pump, other than the decoration on the outside. There is no special pricing for the pump, so consumers can purchase their gas and passively support the school without an extra hit to their wallets.
Damron said the funding is based on a percentage of the filling station’s profits for the month.
“We just keep a portion of the profit on that one based on what our cost is,” he told The News.
The spirit pump will not be active during June and July, Damron added, but through the other 10 months of the year, the Damrons are happy to see anyone using the spirit pump.
“We want to give back to the community that’s been so good to us and supported us,” Damron said.
Anyone wanting to support Tullahoma City Schools while filling up their vehicles can stop by Brothers Local Market and use the spirit pump. The station is located at 735 Clement Drive.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.