Students at Farrar Elementary stepped up to make their sock donation drive a size-12 success.
The donation drive was held at Farrar Elementary School last week in connection with Read Across America Week. “Our students and families responded overwhelmingly to our request and we were able to gather over 1600 pairs of new socks to be donated to local charities,” Jack T. Farrar Elementary School secretary Wendy Colvin noted while revealing the top three classes that socked it to the sock donation drive. The winning classes
Ms. Simpson/Hood's Class, 4th grade class, Ms. Butner's 4th grade class and Ms. Williams' 2nd grade class.