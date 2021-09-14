The Tullahoma High School Marching Band will no longer be headed across the pond to the Emerald Isle, officials announced recently.
After “thoughtful consideration” the Tullahoma Band directors’ team announced it would be cancelling the band’s planned trip to Ireland in 2022, citing COVID-19 protocols. Instead, the directors announced, the band would once again travel to Hawaii for a special tribute performance at Pearl Harbor and sightseeing on the island of Oahu.
The band was invited by the officials St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Dublin to perform in the 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade but the trip was postponed to 2022 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. At this time, the band directors announced, COVID protocols in Europe are still “too restrictive for us to move forward with planning our performance tour.”
Those who had been making payments toward the Ireland trip will have their funds switched over to the new destination fund, and no action is required for those individuals. Additionally, any students and their parents who were not signed up for the trip could do so if they chose.
The directors added that while there were still COVID protocols set up on the island state, the hope was that some of those requirements would be eased as time passed.
The band last traveled to Hawaii in March of 2017.
While the band is planning the Hawaii trip, approval from the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education is still required, according to the directors.