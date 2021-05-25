Misty Griffith, associate professor of biology at Motlow State, was awarded the 2021 Harold Love Outstanding Community Service Award. Griffith was one of five honorees and the only community college recipient selected by a statewide task force for the award.
The award is sponsored by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC). It is named after the late state representative Harold Love, who was instrumental in passing legislation in 1991 to create community service recognition programs at the state level.
“Misty is always helping someone or doing something for the community. I never met a kinder, more caring individual,” said Laura Brown, Completion Coach and Phi Theta Kappa Advisor for Motlow’s Moore County campus. The two have worked together for about ten years. “She is a cheerleader for so many, and I was happy to nominate someone so deserving.”
“Part of PTK’s mission is to expose students to service projects, so Laura and I have worked closely for years on various community outreach projects. I was so thankful to her for nominating me,” said Griffith. “When I found out I had also received Dr. Torrence’s recommendation and that I was a winner from THEC, I felt as if I had won twice.”
To give back to her community, Griffith is a member of the McMinnville Young Professionals, Motlow Ladies’ Philanthropic Society, Phi Theta Kappa Alumni Association, and American Cancer Society Action Network. She is also a TN Promise mentor, Certified Wilderness First Responder, and Narcan administrator. She has been featured in multiple publications, including Ovation magazine, National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development magazine, and MTSU Research magazine.
“Community service is a small way that I give back to the community that laid the foundation for my professional career at Motlow, and I will continue to pay that forward in any way that I am able. While I enjoy helping, I feel that my biggest community service is my profession as a teacher,” said Griffith.
Griffith graduated from Motlow State in 2003. After obtaining her bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Technological University, and master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University, she returned to Motlow in 2005 to teach. In addition to her associate professor position, she also serves as a microbiology laboratory technician, advisement specialist, and advisor to Motlow’s award-winning Phi Theta Kappa Chapter. In 2019, she received the Faculty Excellence Award sponsored by the Motlow College Foundation.
“It is never easy to select among the best of the best. On behalf of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, I extend congratulations to all nominees and our heartfelt appreciation for all you have done and continue to do,” said Dr. Brittany Mosby, award coordinator and director of Historically Black Colleges and Universities Success at THEC.
“This award is another example of excellence among the Motlow State Community.” said Dr. Michael Torrence, President of Motlow State.
The Harold Love Outstanding Community Service Award is open to students, faculty, and staff in all public and private, two-year, and four-year colleges and universities engaged in dedicated community service. A task force of institutional and board representatives is convened each year to review each proposal submitted by the campuses and select the five students and five faculty/staff recipients.