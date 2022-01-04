The year is only days old but Tullahoma has already seen swift weather changes. The city started out 2022 with summer-like conditions Jan. 1 at a sweltering 75 degrees before awaking Monday morning with over four inches of snow blanketing the ground.
Following the first-ever tornadic December in Coffee County, Tullahoma once again prepared to take on severe weather conditions in the early hours of 2022. According to local weathermen and women, the Middle Tennessee region saw dangerous severe storms that carried the possibility of tornadoes mere hours before it received fluffy, powdery snow.
A strong line of severe storms and unseasonably high temperatures struck much of Middle Tennessee, including Tullahoma, on New Year’s Day, triggering tornado warnings in much of the Tullahoma area. Tornado sirens in town could be heard going off for about 10 minutes before ceasing, though strong winds and heavy rainfall still continued to batter the area, downing some trees and disconnecting power to some homes. The arrival of the cold front saw temperatures plummet over 30 degrees in just over an hour Sunday morning, Jan. 2. Highs did not advance out of the 40s Sunday, with the bottom falling out after sundown Sunday with the mercury dipping into the 20s. Rain turned to snow just after 9 p.m. in Tullahoma, with frozen precipitation continuing several hours through the pre-dawn hours.
The frosty conditions took place just before Tullahoma City Schools students returned to the classroom Jan. 4, eating into a professional development day for TCS faculty and staff. TCS Communications Specialist Zach Birdsong said while the snow brought the winter wonderland to Tullahoma, all students would return to school Tuesday as planned, though all student drivers, parents and guardians transporting their children to campuses should remain cautious on the roads for any icy conditions. Walkers and bikers were also urged to bundle up with extra layers to combat the cold, windy air as they traveled to school once again.
The National Weather Service reported much of the Cumberland Plateau received anywhere from 6 to 8 inches of snow, while other areas in Middle Tennessee were only gifted a couple short inches. However, temperatures dipped below freezing for much of the night coming into the first full week of January, freezing the leftover rain waters on roads and homes, creating hazardous driving conditions.
The weight of the snow accumulations in some areas triggered extensive power outages for Duck River Electric Membership Corporation members. The agency announced it had more than 3,500 outages across its coverage areas, which include Bedford, Coffee and Franklin counties. As of around 10 a.m., Duck River Electric said crews continued to work to restore power to those disconnected from the snow.
“The first outages began around 11 p.m. last night,” the agency announced Monday. “DREMC crews have worked through the night and are being aided by 11 electric contract crews. Work continues throughout the day to assess over 130 individual locations were outages and damage to the electric system are being reported.”
Electric customers of Tullahoma Utilities Authority also experienced snow-related outages overnight, according to TUA President Brian Skelton. All TUA outages were caused by downed trees that buckled under the weight of the snow and ice they accumulated overnight, according to a report he sent to The News.
A total of 239 electric customers experienced an outage of some sort overnight, ranging from 70 minutes to a maximum of 240. All customers had their electricity reconnected by daylight, however, with Skelton noting that the power supply and electric system in Tullahoma were all good.
What was shorts-weather on Jan. 1 will become a distant memory by Thursday as another arctic system is expected to bring more snow with low temperatures dipping into the single digits.