From the playhouse to God's house

A Tullahoma native is in the pulpit at College Street Baptist Church, as the congregation has welcomed a new pastor.
The new pastor, Patrick Waller, has lived in Tullahoma most of his life and at a young age figured out he had talent for theatre. At the age of 21 he found he had a certain gift for theatre and, after a brief time here in Tullahoma, acting in shows at the Community Playhouse, he left town in 2004 and moved to Nashville to pursue a career in theatre.
For 15 seasons he made a living as an actor in Nashville and the surrounding areas, yet as fulfilling as that was, God had a different course for him. In 2015 he met his wife, Megan, and the next year they were married. Then the following year, in 2017, he accepted the call to pastoral ministry and enrolled in school at Union University.
Having graduated from Union in September with a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership with a church leadership focus, he accepted the lead pastor position at his home church here in Tullahoma, College Street Baptist.
“I never in a million years would have dreamed that I would be a pastor, much less a pastor in the church I grew up in,” Waller said. “My grandfather pastored this church when I was a kid, and to see God’s generational faithfulness in bringing me back here now to shepherd this flock is truly special. I’m so thankful and give praise to God from whom all blessings flow.”