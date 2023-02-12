Baker & Cole Properties have cited Wendy and Eric Fruehauf as top producers for 2022.
“Wendy and Eric Fruehauf, have a deep-seated passion for real estate. Both, are full-time realtors with 45+ years, of combined experience, serving both, the local communities and rural areas of Southern Middle Tennessee. This pair works hand-in-hand, not only to achieve, but exceed, your real estate goals,” Baker & Cole said in their press release about the honor.
“The Fruehauf’s combined knowledge, expert skills, and strength of their connection serve as the foundation to shine as pillars for the local community and surrounding counties. Moreover, their teamwork is not checked at the office, on their way out of the door. Much of their personal time is spent volunteering, actively participating in community events, and putting on charitable benefit auctions, supporting those in need. Commendably, Wendy and Eric were recognized in 2017, as “Volunteers of the Year” from Life Care Center of Tullahoma. Eric received statewide recognition in 2018, as “Volunteer of the Year” for the Tennessee Health Care Association. In addition, Eric served as Chairperson for the Moore County Tax Equalization board for 15+ years. Eric has also been voted “Tullahoma’s Finest Auctioneer” for 2021 & 2022.
The Fruehauf’s offer invaluable knowledge and expertise that extends well beyond traditional real estate services. They have also been the “Top Producers” at Baker & Cole Properties for 2020, 2021. Wendy and Eric are here to serve, guide, advise and be your experienced resource for you, whether you are buying or selling. Wendy and Eric specialize in all aspects of real estate: residential homes, land, lots, farms, and commercial properties. Call or text 931-273-8596 or 931-247-5193.”