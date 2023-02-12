us - 1

Wendy and Eric Fruehauf

Baker & Cole Properties have cited Wendy and Eric Fruehauf as top producers for 2022.

“Wendy and Eric Fruehauf, have a deep-seated passion for real estate. Both, are full-time realtors with 45+ years, of combined experience, serving both, the local communities and rural areas of Southern Middle Tennessee. This pair works hand-in-hand, not only to achieve, but exceed, your real estate goals,” Baker & Cole said in their press release about the honor.