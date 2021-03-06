Eric and Wendy Fruehauf have been recognized by Baker & Cole Properties for being the Top Producers for 2020.
“We joined Baker & Cole Properties in May of 2020, during a challenging and difficult year for everyone, so receiving this award is special to us both,” the Fruehaufs said in their joint statement upon being told of the honor. “We would like to say ‘Thank You’ to everyone that has helped us achieve this goal and to Susan and Lisa, owners, for all the support and asking us to be a part of Baker & Cole Properties.”
If you are needing assistance in achieving your real estate goals, whether a buyer, seller or needing to auction, you may call or text them at 931-273-8596 or 931-247-5193.