A chase over the weekend near Estill Springs led to shots being fired at pursing officers before the armed fugitive drove his get-away car into the Elk River and tried to escape on foot.
However, the excitement ended with all three suspects being captured, the last one found by heat-detecting camera mounted on a search helicopter.
The allegedly shooter, Dennis Evans, amassed a number of charges including possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, aggravated assault X2; assault against a first responder, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
The chase that led to the gunfire began just after midnight Saturday when an Estill Springs officer pulled Tony Eugene Cannon Jr. over for a traffic violation on Spring Creek Road in neighboring Franklin County. Cannon was then arrested after it was found there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Lincoln County.
While making the arrest, the lawman said he smelled the fragrance of marijuana in the vehicle and began removing the occupants, including the front seat passenger, Tony Eugene Cannon Sr. It was during his exit from the passenger front that another officer allegedly saw him toss a firearm. Cannon then ran away on foot. Meanwhile, in all the confusion, Evans got out of the backseat and jumped behind the wheel of the car and took off.
Lawmen pursued him into a residential trailer park when Evans allegedly fired five shots, striking the cruiser twice. Evans then drove the vehicle into the Elk River and dashed away on foot.
Personnel from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Winchester Police Department, Decherd Police Department, Cowan Police Department, Arnold Air Force Base Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Franklin County Emergency Management Agency converged to locate the two suspects at large. THP mobilized their helicopter to assist in the search.
In the meantime Tony Cannon Sr. was taken into custody on Spring Creek Road by ESPD, CPD, and Arnold AFB Police.
Interdepartmental teams were formed and mobilized on foot to search for Dennis Evans. Using their FLIR camera, the THP aviation crew located Dennis Evans in a wooded area. The pilots guided the teams on the ground to Evans where he was taken into custody.
An investigation of the shooting scene netted five 5.56mm casings. A search of the vehicle yielded approximately two ounces of a substance believed to be crack cocaine, approximately eight ounces of a substance believed to be marijuana, a second pistol, and cash.
The gun that is believed to have been used by Dennis Evans to shoot at the officer was recovered from the Elk River by Franklin County EMA. The pistol thrown by Cannon Sr. was recovered from the initial traffic stop location. Lawmen thanked the public for providing tips that led to the elder Cannon.
The senior Cannon faces charged of unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting and evading arrest, and public intoxication. The junior Cannon, along with his warrant out of Lincoln County, faces the charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.