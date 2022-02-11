A convicted felon is back behind bars after he allegedly led lawmen on a high speed pursuit through Coffee County this past week, the chase culminating when he reportedly rammed a deputy’s vehicle.
The suspect, Richard Adam Lightburn, is charged with numerous offenses for his two days of alleged criminal activity including grand theft, assault, evading and resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license and identity theft. He will also face revocation of his probation, as he was free on the community corrections program at the time of the chase after being sentenced to four years back in 2019 on a prior grand theft conviction.
According to the warrants in connection with the chase that led to his capture Feb. 8, a Coffee County Sheriff’s deputy observed him on Highway 41 in a 1996 Chevrolet Extended Cab pickup truck. The truck had been reported stolen earlier on the morning Feb. 8. The deputy attempted to pull over the truck, but the driver reportedly fled down Spring Street out of Manchester and onto the Old Tullahoma Highway.
As the vehicle neared the Fraternal Order of Police building, officers deployed spike strips to attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle avoided the spike strips by veering off the road; however, the stolen truck ran off the road and into a ditch. A deputy pulled in front of the vehicle to prevent it from continuing, but Lightburn reportedly struck the cruiser.
“When the deputy pulled in front of him to prevent him from continuing, the vehicle hit the front of the deputy’s patrol car with his truck tires still spinning,” the warrant against Lightburn reads
Lightburn allegedly failed to comply with commands to exit the vehicle. Once he was taken into custody, officers say they found he had a Tennessee ID and debit cards belonging to different individuals other than himself, leading to the identity theft charge.
The chase was Lightburn’s second run from the law in a stolen vehicle that day, as he allegedly gave officers the slip earlier.
Police say that on Feb. 7, Lightburn, along with two other individuals, entered Love’s Travel Center, and his two associates were observed shoplifting items. Lightburn was seen stealing a gold 2011 Crown Victoria sedan.
Early Feb. 8, deputies spotted the stolen vehicle in Tullahoma on Highway 55, heading toward Manchester. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed, passing cars on the shoulder. As it passed Hawkersmith Road, the vehicle was reportedly traveling in excess of 100 mph.
The vehicle turned onto Joint Park Drive and then stopped at the dead end. Authorities say Lightburn fled the vehicle and pitched a black firearm into an empty dumpster and ran across the field.
A search for Lightburn at that point was unsuccessful; however, it was later in the day that he was collared following the chase in his second stolen vehicle, reportedly taken from the area of the joint industrial park.