A Decherd man has been bound to the grand jury after he allegedly struck a flagman while fleeing the law.
The defendant, Cory Dustin Walls, 35, was bound to the grand jury on charges of reckless endangerment, reckless driving, not rendering aid, failure to report an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on the wrong side of the road, evading arrest and theft.
Lawmen fell in behind Walls, who they say was driving a stolen vehicle, and attempted to pull him over on Flowertown Road. However, the suspect evaded their traffic stop.
“The subject passed approximately 20 vehicles on a double yellow lane and then endangered numerous workers on a construction crew as he attempted to flee from officers after TBI had discontinued their pursuit on Cedar Lane,” the warrants claim, noting Walls struck one of the construction workers. “He struck a flagger that was holding a stop sign, knocking him into a ditch. The victim was transported from the scene by emergency vehicle to Harton Hospital for treatment.”
The warrants point out Walls did not bother to stop to check on the condition of the flagger he had hit.
Should Walls be indicted by the grand jury, he will face hearing and/or trial in circuit court. The evading charges carries one to two years in prison.