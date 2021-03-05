A fugitive wanted out of Georgia was nabbed trying to flag down cars on South Anderson, going so far as trying to get into a police car at one point – something the police later obliged.
The fugitive, Travis Murray, 26, is wanted by the state of Georgia on charges of aggravated assault with a knife and for making terroristic threats. He was collared by police when they responded to a complaint of a suspicious person who was in the middle of South Anderson Street, waiving down vehicles.
Tullahoma officers found the man with a Manchester officer when they arrived. The suspect reportedly smelled of alcohol and was barely able to stand. He was taken into custody on public intoxication charges on the spot and it was then that lawmen learned he was a wanted fugitive.
“The Manchester officer said he observed the suspect attempting to get into another person’s vehicle and he attempted to get in his patrol car,” police reported of Murray’s actions leading up to his capture.