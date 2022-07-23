SmartBank has announced the promotion of James Fuller to Market President in Coffee County.
“James continues to be an exemplary leader,” said David Scott, Regional President of SmartBank. “He provides the best client experience by using the wealth of knowledge he’s acquired over time. We’re excited for him to continue providing guidance to our teams.”
Fuller has more than 18 years of experience in the banking and financial industry, starting as a teller in 2004 at First National Bank. He began his journey at SmartBank in 2014 as Vice President, Relationship Manager. His experience supplements his leadership skills and has given him insight into the best practices for managing and educating his team.
Fuller is a graduate and former president of Coffee County Leadership and a graduate of both the Southeastern School of Banking and Commercial lending schools. He also served for three years on the Tennessee Bankers Association Young Bankers Division Board. This board is comprised of 13 bankers under the age of 40 and assists with the education and networking of young banking leaders from across the state of Tennessee.
He is also an active member of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, where he currently serves on the board of directors and has participated on several chamber event and leadership committees.
“I am thankful for the continued opportunities afforded to me by SmartBank,” said Fuller. “The culture at SmartBank supports and encourages career advancement for their associates, making us better and more equipped to take care of our clients. I am truly grateful to SmartBank leadership for continuing to believe in me.”