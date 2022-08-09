Franklin County has the same sheriff and a new mayor, county clerk, trustee, district attorney, General Sessions judge and 10 commissioners after Thursday’s general election results were totaled.
Tim Fuller, an incumbent Independent, remains as sheriff, winning all precincts and recording 3,992 votes. Independent Brian “Bear” Brewer finished second with 2,494 votes, followed by Republican Greg King with 1,740.
The new mayor is Republican Chris Guess who defeated Independents Eddie Clark and Gene F. Snead Jr. Guess recorded 3,756 votes, followed by Clark with 3,610 and Snead with 607.
Brian Crisp was also on the primary ballot, but he withdrew from the mayor’s race after the withdrawal deadline, so his name still appeared. He received 165 votes.
Republican Tina Clark Sanders defeated Independent Annette Sisk 5,047-2,994 to claim the county clerk position.
Independent Kristie Bell claimed the county trustee position by defeating Republican Delinda McDonald 4,357-3,540.
Republican Courtney Lynch appears to be the new district attorney general for the 12th Judicial District after defeating incumbent Independent Mike Taylor by an unofficial 16,165-7,281 districtwide margin. Lynch’s edge over Taylor in Franklin County was 5,784-1,986.
Independent David L. Stewart claimed the General Session judge’s position by outdistancing Joseph “Joey” Johnson 5,006-3,019.
The County Commission will have at least nine new members, potentially 10, depending on whether Scottie L. Riddle retains his District 3, Seat A seat. Riddle and Republican challenger James R. Cantrell were tied at 497 votes when the final votes were tallied.
In other challenged commission contests, Republican Tyler Bauer defeated Independent J.M. Hogan McDonald 807-376 to garner the District 4, Seat A position.
Democrat Bruce D. McMillan claimed the District 5, Seat A position by defeating Independent Brandon Williams 459-176.
Republican Charles Keller defeated incumbent Democrat Barbara A. Finney 551-342 to garner the District 6, Seat A position.
Republican Jarad Shetters defeated incumbent independent Michelle Earle to claim the District 6, Seat B position by a 474-384 vote margin.
Republican Grant D. Benere edged incumbent Independent Angie P. Fuller 521-507 to claim the District 7, Seat B position.
Republican Sandy Schultz defeated Democrat Floyd Blackwell 792-288 to garner the School Board District 1 position.
Republican Caycee Hanger Roberts reclaimed her School Board District 7 position 801-207 by defeating Democrat challenger Ashley Bowers.
Ted Engel, a Republican, defeated Jeff Harmon, an Independent, 13,992-8,307 districtwide for public defender. Engel’s victory margin in Franklin County was 4,557-2,294.
Also making the move to run unchallenged for county positions were:
— County Commissioner District 1, Seat A — Monica Baxter Jeffers, a Republican, 783 complementary votes.
— County Commissioner District 1, Seat B — Lydia Curtis Johnson, a Republican incumbent, 869 complementary votes.
— County Commissioner District 2, Seat A — William “Billy” Anderson, a Republican, 918 complementary votes.
— County Commissioner District 2, Seat B — Carolyn Montoye Wiseman, an incumbent Republican, 913 complementary votes.
— County Commissioner District 3, Seat B — Dale Schultz, an incumbent Republican, 824 complementary votes.
— County Commissioner District 4, Seat B — Johnny B. Hand Jr., a Republican, 989 complementary votes.
— County Commissioner District 5, Seat B — Spike Hosch, a Democrat, 474 complementary votes.
— County Commissioner District 7, Seat A — David Eldridge Jr., an incumbent Republican, 836 complementary votes.
— County Commissioner District 8, Seat A — Glenn T. Summers, an incumbent Republican, 617 complementary votes.
— County Commissioner District 8, Seat B — James David Kelley, an incumbent Republican, 640 complementary votes.
— Circuit Court Clerk — Robert Baggett, an incumbent Republican, 6,565 complementary votes.
— Register of Deeds — Denise Ingle Marshall, an incumbent Republican, 6,436 complementary votes.
— First Road Commissioner (Districts 1 & 5) — Johnny R. Hughes, a Democrat, 1,200 complementary votes.
— Second Road Commissioner (Districts 2 & 7) — Chuck Tipps, an incumbent Democrat, 1,398 complementary votes.
— Third Road Commissioner (Districts 3 & 4) — Bobby R. Clark, an incumbent Democrat, 1,533 complementary votes.
— Fourth Road Commissioner (Districts 6 & 8) — Wade Hill, an incumbent Democrat, 1,103 complementary votes.
— School Board Member District 3 — Lance C. Williams, an incumbent Independent, 686 complementary votes.
— School Board Member District 5 — Sarah Marhevsky, an incumbent Independent, 539 complementary votes.
— Constable District 1 — Mark A Vanzant, a Democrat, 631 complementary votes.
— Constable District 2 — No candidate qualified.
— Constable District 3 —Troy Gamble, an incumbent Independent, 745 complementary votes.
— Constable District 4 —Danny B. Hall, a Republican, 986 complementary votes.
— Constable District 5 — Sandy K. Gilliam, an incumbent Democrat, 545 complementary votes.
— Constable District 6 — James Rudy McConnell Sr., an incumbent Democrat, 586 complementary votes.
— Constable District 7 — Casey Matlock, a Republican, 855 complementary votes.
— Constable District 8 — Ross Peterson, a Republican, 598 complementary votes.
On the ballot for eight-year-term legal offices were:
— Bradley Sherman, Republican, Circuit Court judge-part 1 — 6,014 complementary votes.
— John “Cam” Cameron, Republican, Circuit Court judge-part 2 — 5,663 complementary votes.
— Justin C. Angel, Republican, Circuit Court judge-part 3 — 5,615 complementary votes.
— Missy Thomas Willis, Republican, chancellor, 5,508 complementary votes.