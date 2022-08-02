Eleanor Fults

Eleanor Fults

Eleanor Fults from the Cumberland Valley Distinguished Young Women Program has been named the first Alternate to the Distinguished Young Woman of Tennessee for 2023 and awarded a total of $1,900 dollars in cash scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for high school girls held at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. In addition to being named first alternate, Fults was a preliminary winner in fitness and self-expression.

Fults was one of 13 high school senior girls from Tennessee who competed to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of STATE for 2021. Participants were evaluated in the categories of Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%), and Self-Expression (15%).