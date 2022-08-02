Eleanor Fults from the Cumberland Valley Distinguished Young Women Program has been named the first Alternate to the Distinguished Young Woman of Tennessee for 2023 and awarded a total of $1,900 dollars in cash scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for high school girls held at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. In addition to being named first alternate, Fults was a preliminary winner in fitness and self-expression.
Fults was one of 13 high school senior girls from Tennessee who competed to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of STATE for 2021. Participants were evaluated in the categories of Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%), and Self-Expression (15%).
Throughout the following year, Fults will represent the Cumberland Valley local program at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.” The outreach program is designed to encourage self-esteem and excellence in all young people through its five principles: Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious, and Be Responsible.
Fults is the daughter of Tony and Rada Fults and is a senior at Tullahoma High School. She would like to thank all of the local volunteers for their help and support.
For more information on Distinguished Young Women of Tullahoma/Cumberland Valley, please contact Joann Crabtree, Chelsy Campbell, or Rhonda Stevens at cumberlandvalley@distinguishedw.org.
