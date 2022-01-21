Criminal simulation charges have been filed against a man after he was allegedly caught with over $20,000 worth of funny money, some of which he tried to pass at the local Tractor Supply.
The suspect, Brian Elliot, 42, has been charged with criminal simulation, fraud, and forgery and counterfeiting. His charges come after he reportedly tried to pass counterfeit bills at the local merchant. Specifically, police revealed Elliot tried to buy $260 of merchandise at TRC.
“Mixed in with the real cash was fake U.S. currency that says Motion Picture on it,” the police report said.
When confronted, Elliot reportedly said he did not mean to pass the funny money and did not know it was fake. However, a search of the suspect’s wallet revealed $1,880 in alleged fake $20 bills. When asked if there was any more of the fake money in his vehicle, the suspect reportedly responded that police had found it all.
A search of his vehicle netted $18,900 worth of fake $100 bills.
Along with his counterfeiting charges, Elliot is also being investigated for having checks that did not belong to him.