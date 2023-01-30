Caren and Matt

Ascend FCU Executive Vice President Matt Jernigan and President and CEO Caren Gabriel

 Photo provided

Ascend Federal Credit Union has announced that Ascend President and CEO Caren Gabriel plans to retire on April 7 and Executive Vice President Matt Jernigan will assume CEO duties the next day. Working to find the best person for the position, Gabriel and the Ascend Board of Directors conducted a rigorous selection process to determine that Jernigan was the right fit for the position. Gabriel and Jernigan will be working closely together in the intervening months to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Caren Gabriel

Ascend President and CEO Caren Gabriel

“It has been a great honor to serve this credit union, its members and employees,” said Gabriel. “I’m supremely confident the organization will continue to grow and thrive under Matt’s leadership. He was one of my first hires after being named CEO and we have worked closely together for some time. He is well-prepared to lead Ascend into the promising future that lies ahead.”

Recommended for you