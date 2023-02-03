Tennis courts

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a contract with the United States Air Force and Arnold Air Force Base (AFB) for the usage of tennis courts on the base.

City staff consisting of city administrator Jennifer Moody, Finance Director Sue Wilson, city attorney Stephen Worsham and local insurance agent, John McCord of Lester, Greene, McCord, and Thoma Insurance, were the primary point of contacts working with AEDC staff regarding renewal of the 5-year license agreement for public use of the two tennis courts on AFB property in Tullahoma.