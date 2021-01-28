Thursday afternoon Gov. Bill Lee announced the will be lifting Executive Order 74 that limited the number of spectators who can attend sporting events.
The order is set to be suspended this coming Monday.
“Tennessee’s COVID-19 numbers continue to rapidly improve with almost a 60 percent decline in cases and nearly a 40 percent decline in hospitalizations because of the efforts of Tennesseans to wear masks, wash hands and limit gatherings,” Lee said Thursday. “The data now reflects rapidly falling numbers and because of that data, we are ending the recent additional restrictions around who can participate in or attend indoor school sporting events. The guidance and rules of local education agencies and the TSSAA remain in place.”
In December, when COVID-19 numbers across the state were rising, Lee issued the initial executive order on attendance limitations. The order stated that bands, pep bands, cheerleaders and dance teams would not be able to attend athletic orders.
Additionally, only student-athletes on the respective teams were able to attend contests, same with player’s parents or guardians and immediate household members. First responders, coaching and team personnel, school, game and faculty administrators were also allowed into the arena.
Lastly, athletic officials, media and athletic scouting personnel were able to attend events in their professional capacity. That executive order had been extended earlier this month, before Thursday’s news that it would be suspended this coming Monday.
Now with the order expiring, those wanting to attend high school sporting events in Tullahoma will be able to do so starting Monday. However, Tullahoma High School is still going to be limiting the numbers of spectators in the stands to approximately 684.
This Monday when the Wildcats host Franklin County, cheerleaders, dance team members and pep band members will be back on the sidelines at sporting events. Additionally, students will be able to be on hand to root on the Tullahoma basketball teams, that according to Principal Jason Quick.
“This is the best news that I’ve received in a while,” Quick said. “This is good and I can’t wait to enjoy these games with the students. We will continue with the initial order that was placed by the TSSAA and encourage social distancing and the wearing of masks.”
Additionally, Tullahoma will now be able to hold its homecoming basketball ceremony. Due to the initial order, the high school was forced to postpone that annual tradition. It will now take place this coming Tuesday against Lawrence County.
Senior night ceremonies will take place Thursday, Feb. 11 when both THS teams play host to Coffee County.
Those wanting to attend sporting events at Tullahoma High School will need to pre-purchase their tickets beforehand using GoFan. No tickets will sold at the point of entry.