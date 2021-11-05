The majority of middle school sports have officially been approved to move to sanctioned sports after a vote from the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education.
At its October meeting, the school board unanimously approved a transition from club sports at the middle school level to official Tennessee Middle School Athletics Association (TMSAA) sports.
The district has utilized club sports at the middle school level for nearly two decades, according to Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. She said at the meeting the district has had club sports at the middle school level for the last 18 years. The club sports allow middle school athletes to prepare for competition at the high school level, where sports are officially sanctioned sports by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association (TSSAA).
"It certainly has served us well these past several years," Stephens said.
However, a red card incident at a middle school soccer game prompted TMSAA officials to halt postseason competition for a number of middle school sports, including soccer.
"We were informed by TMSAA that all fall middle school sports team would be removed from their respective Central Tennessee Conference tournaments," Stephens said.
The letter sent to Athletic Director John Olive stated sports teams from East and West Middle schools were "not allowed to compete against TMSAA member schools" in cross country, tennis, soccer, golf, baseball, softball, bowling, volleyball and wrestling until the Tullahoma school board formally approved a transition to sanctioned teams.
The incident prompted school officials to take swifter action on the possible transition from club sports to sanctioned ones. According to Stephens, district officials first began studying a possible transition last August. Per district officials, it was recommended to transition to sanctioned sports this fall, as it was "in the best interest" of the student athletes.
"We want our students to continue to compete and athletes they are familiar with," Stephens said. "Board approval will allow this to happen."
Currently, most middle school sports operate as joint teams, with students from both East and West competing together as one team. The only sports with separate teams are basketball, cheerleading and track and field. For now, Stephens said, this will remain the same. Should a future need arise where the teams would need to split, the director said, it would be addressed at that time.
Per TMSAA procedures, joint teams enter a co-op that requires one school to serve as a "host" school. Stephens said the plan was for both East and West to serve as the host schools for certain sports. The breakdown is as follows:
East Middle School will serve as the host school for volleyball, cross country, softball, boys soccer and golf, all of which are joint teams. West Middle School will serve as the host school for football, football cheer, soccer, tennis, baseball and bowling for all those joint teams.
Teams that will remain with their respective schools include the winter sports of basketball and basketball cheerleading as well as track and field.
Stephens said she and Olive met with representatives from all the club sport booster organizations prior to the decision to make sure they were aware of the situation and on board with the transition.
With the school board's unanimous vote, the spring sports will be able to continue next semester as planned with their respective CTC competitions.
By allowing the transition, the district also posted the positions for the open coaching jobs. All applicants would be screened by Olive and other administrative and sports staff in order to make sure the best possible candidate was chosen. Additionally, Stephens said, all the school support organizations (booster clubs) for the former club sports would be called for a meeting with district staff to go over new protocol and procedures the groups will need to follow from now on as school-sanctioned sports teams, including specific funding rules and regulations.
The sports formally transitioned through the motion were girls soccer, volleyball, tennis, golf, boys soccer, basketball, baseball and softball. Wrestling was not included, as it currently operates under the AAU. Stephens said it would continue to operate that way.
Board member Pat Welsh commended those who played a part in the decision, noting that TSSAA has been asking for middle school sports teams to join the sanctioned group in order to increase possibilities for competition and better prepare them for TSSAA play.
"Club sports have served us very well over the years," Welsh said, "but TSSAA wants them to be under their auspices, and we need to go along with it."