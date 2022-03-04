While the war in Ukraine is half a world away, Tullahoma motorists are feeling it at the pump as gas prices continue to soar, reaching the highest prices in memory with local stations asking between $3.62 and $3.82 at the pump for a gallon of 87 octane fuel.
Gas prices began skyrocketing as the rattling of sabers turned into an exchange of gunfire late last month in the volatile conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Just one week ago, the average of regular gas was $3.30 per gallon in Tennessee. A month ago, before war broke out, it was $3.11. A year ago at this time motorists could pump a gallon of regular gas in the Volunteer State for $2.51 a gallon. Tennessee has seen the seventh largest jump in gas prices in the country with the average going up 26 cents in a week’s time–that number already dated as gas prices continue to rise daily.
Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $3.72. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 500,000 bbl to 246 million bbl last week. On the other hand, gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.66 million b/d to 8.74 million b/d. An increase in gas demand, alongside a reduction in total supply, is contributing to price increases, but increasing oil prices continue to play a leading role in pushing prices higher. Pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb.
At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) increased by $7.19 to settle at $110.60–the highest settlement price since May 2011. Crude prices continue to surge as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to bring uncertainty to the market.
“Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”
To help counter the impact of rising oil prices, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has coordinated a release of 60 million bbl of crude oil from its 31 member countries’ strategic reserves, including the U.S., Germany, Canada, South Korea and Mexico. The announcement of the release did not detail the amount of each contribution from each country, but half of the release–30 million bbl–is expected to come from the U.S. However, the pricing impact from Wednesday’s announcement has been limited given that the amount of oil is small in comparison to the amount of oil that flows daily from Russia around the globe. According to IEA, Russia exports approximately 5 million b/d of crude oil, representing about 12% of global trade. The market will likely continue to increase the price of oil as more sanctions are imposed on Russia. A potential ban of crude imports from Russia to the U.S. or other countries will likely cause prices to continue to rise to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies.
Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 2.6 million bbl last week to 413.4 million bbl. The current stock level is approximately 15% lower than at the end of February 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices.
Since last Thursday, these 10 states have seen the largest increases in their averages: Michigan (+39 cents), Indiana (+36 cents), Illinois (+31 cents), Ohio (+30 cents), Tennessee (+26 cents), Kentucky (+24 cents), South Carolina (+20 cents), Georgia (+21 cents), Delaware (+19 cents) and Alabama (+18 cents).