Gas prices across Tennessee have moved less expensive for three straight weeks, making the Volunteer State the third cheapest place to buy fuel.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.36 which is eight cents less expensive than one month ago and nine cents more than one year ago. The average price in Tullahoma was right on the state average for a gallon of 87 Octane.

