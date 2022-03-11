Last week, the idea of breaking the $4 milestone for a gallon of gas was a foreboding threat. This week, for the first time ever in much of the Volunteer State, it became a reality as most stations in Coffee County topped the $4 mark by midweek as the prices kept climbing higher with the national average reaching an all-time high.
The pain at the gas pump sunk in early this past week for Tennesseans as the state gas price average jumped 60 cents over last week before. The Tennessee Gas Price average was $4.04 per gallon of 87 octane by Thursday which is $1.47 more than one year ago at this time. However, experts revealed the ceiling is yet to be reached even as the national record average for a gallon of gas, that had stood at $4.11 since July 17, 2008, was broken when gas hit $4.17 a gallon on Wednesday.
"Unfortunately, it isn’t looking like Tennesseans will see a break at the pump in the near future," said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "We could potentially see record high prices at the pump as surging oil prices are continuing to place upward pressure on the global oil market."
The primary culprit is the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the fact that Russia is one of the world’s biggest oil producers. Last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced a coordinated release of crude oil from its 31 member countries’ strategic reserves, including the U.S., Germany, Canada, South Korea, and Mexico, to help counter the impact of rising crude prices. Last Friday, IEA said member states committed to releasing a total of 61.7 million bbl from their strategic reserves to reassure markets roiled by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This amount—half of which is expected to come from the U.S.—is the largest coordinated release since IEA was founded in 1974. Despite this announcement, the impact on pricing has been limited given that the amount of oil planned for release is small in comparison to the amount that flows daily from Russia to other countries around the globe. According to IEA, Russia exports approximately 5 million b/d of crude oil, representing about 12% of its global trade.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 500,000 bbl to 246 million bbl last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand rose slightly from 8.66 million b/d to 8.74 million b/d. The increase in gas demand and a reduction in total supply contribute to rising pump prices. But, increasing oil prices play a leading role in pushing gas prices higher. Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, the West Texas Index increased by $8.01 to settle at $115.68. Crude prices continue to surge in response to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As the conflict continues, the oil markets will likely respond by increasing the price of crude oil to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies this week. Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 2.6 million bbl last week to 413.4 million bbl. The current stock level is approximately 15% lower than at the end of February 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices.