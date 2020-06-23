The Monday, June 15, decision of the Supreme Court provides protection to the LGBT community, and “it’s great that 50 years after the Stonewall Riots, we are finally getting where you can’t discriminate against somebody in the workplace based on sex,” said Manchester resident Sami Gattis, 22.
The court decided on June 15 by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, known as Title VII that prohibits job discrimination based on sex, among other reasons, applies to bias against LGBT workers. That decision offers immense support to Gattis and the estimated 8.1 million LGBT workers across the country because most states don’t protect them from workplace discrimination. An estimated 11.3 million LGBT people live in the U.S., according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA law school.
Gattis said this decision is crucial “for a lot of kids like me, who were openly gay when they were younger, it’s nice that discrimination can’t continue in the workplace.”
“Your sexuality isn’t going to change your work ethic,” Gattis said.
A Tullahoma High School graduate, Gattis grew up in Tullahoma, and she’s advocated for civil rights for years.
“Before I was 18, I was mostly an online activist because, when I was growing up, there was the second wave of feminism that came around,” she said, adding that the movement “was trying to finalize equality.”
“Since then, I have been doing donations, raising awareness, and going to protests, which is really fun, and it’s nice to stand up for something you believe in,” Gattis said.
Gattis knows that the Supreme Court’s decision is going to have a big impact on many people.
“I have a lot of friends who are gay or trans or intersex,” Gattis said. “And it’s one of those issues you don’t care about until you realize it affects the people around you. Many people who are straight don’t realize that discriminations exist against the people around them, against the people they care about.”
Under Monday’s decision, the court extended the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to cover discriminations against LGTB people.
“Title VII excludes discrimination based on sex,” Gattis said. “They (the court) are gathering it under the sexism umbrella, and instead of trying to say, ‘You can’t be homophobic,’ they are saying, ‘You can’t discriminate against somebody for the sexes they are interested in.’”
Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court: “An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids."
That decision is “a really big thing,” Gattis said.
“Back in 1969, they had the Stonewall Riots, and they were about public accommodations for trans people, LGBT military exclusion, police harassments and, on top of it all, discrimination in the workplace,” Gattis said. “So it’s great that 50 years later, they are finally getting where you can’t discriminate against somebody in the workplace based on sex.”
Gattis added that empathy is essential for understanding others and for acceptance.
“The newer generation is focusing on empathy,” Gattis said. “They are putting themselves in other people’s shoes and focusing on seeing positions from a different perspective. So if we continue with steps like that, we will make it where people are more accommodating for other people, for gender, sexuality, race, culture.”
Gwen Carr, president of the local chapter of PFLAG Tullahoma, said, “Job performance has nothing to do with sexual orientation.”
PFLAG Tullahoma is the only group of its kind in Coffee County. The organization unites people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) with families, friends and allies. PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education and advocacy, according to Carr.
“This (decision) will affect people across the country and locally as well,” Carr said. “When people in the LGBT+ community feared they could lose their job because of whom they love, it hindered all aspects of daily life. This frees one aspect of life for all. Love is love.”
This decision will have a positive impact, she added.
“It can only free people to work with a little less stress, in this environment,” Carr said.